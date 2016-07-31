Artists gather for 24th annual Art on the Mall event

More than a hundred artists came to centennial mall Sunday to showcase their work for the 24th annual “Art on the Mall” event hosted by the University of Toledo Alumni Association.

The event was originally created to get UT alumni to come back to their alma mater for a visit, however, it’s gained so much popularity that it’s now a community event that everyone including non-UT affiliated people and ages can attend.

Larry Mack, a Mixed Media artist and proud UT alum has been presenting his stuff at the event for 23 consecutive years. Whenever he goes to art shows all over the country he makes sure to wear his UT attire.

“I'm really proud to the extent that as you can see I'm wearing a t-shirt and a hat and I wear this when I go do art shows. My business card has the University of Toledo on it. And so I want people to know that this is where I came from. My roots are right here,” said Mack.

Artists came from all over the country to sell and showcase their work including: woodwork, jewelry, ceramics, photography, paintings, home décor and a slew of other hand crafted items.



The event will take place again next year, on the last Sunday of July.



