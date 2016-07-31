Woodward - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woodward

Woodward

Head Coach: Rob Garber

2016 Record: 8-3

Stadium Address: 701 E Central Ave, Toledo, OH, 43608 

2017 Results

Woodward 6 vs. St. John's 46 

Woodward 14 vs. Bryan 20

Woodward 6 @ Liberty Center 38

Woodward 64 vs. Montpelier 7

Woodward 26 @ St. Joseph 42

Woodward @ Bowsher

Woodward @ Waiter

Woodward vs. Rogers

Woodward @ Scott

Woodward vs. Start

Powered by Frankly