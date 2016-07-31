Woodward
Head Coach: Rob Garber
2016 Record: 8-3
Stadium Address: 701 E Central Ave, Toledo, OH, 43608
2017 Results
Woodward 6 vs. St. John's 46
Woodward 14 vs. Bryan 20
Woodward 6 @ Liberty Center 38
Woodward 64 vs. Montpelier 7
Woodward 26 @ St. Joseph 42
Woodward @ Bowsher
Woodward @ Waiter
Woodward vs. Rogers
Woodward @ Scott
Woodward vs. Start
