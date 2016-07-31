Waite - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Waite

Head Coach: Kirk Keidelberg

2016 Record: 4-6

Stadium Address: 301 Morrison Dr, Toledo, OH, 43605 

2017 Results

Waite 7 vs. Northview 24

Waite 30 @ Maumee 49

Waite 6 @ Clay 32

Waite 6 vs. Lima Central Catholic 28

Waite 0 @ Tecumseh (MI) 20

Waite @ Start

Waite vs. Woodward

Waite @ Scott

Waite vs. Bowsher

Waite @ Rogers

