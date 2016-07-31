Waite
Head Coach: Kirk Keidelberg
2016 Record: 4-6
Stadium Address: 301 Morrison Dr, Toledo, OH, 43605
2017 Results
Waite 7 vs. Northview 24
Waite 30 @ Maumee 49
Waite 6 @ Clay 32
Waite 6 vs. Lima Central Catholic 28
Waite 0 @ Tecumseh (MI) 20
Waite @ Start
Waite vs. Woodward
Waite @ Scott
Waite vs. Bowsher
Waite @ Rogers
