Head Coach: Tyson Harder
2016 Record: 5-5
Stadium Address: 2010 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, OH, 43613
2017 Results
Start 14 vs. Clyde 17
Start 34 vs. Swanton 13
Start 10 @ Findlay 42
Start 21 @ Columbian 45
Start 9 @ Bellevue 50
Start vs. Waite
Start vs. Scott
Start @ Bowsher
Start vs. Rogers
Start @ Woodward
