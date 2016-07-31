President Donald Trump says National Football League owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem.More >>
President Donald Trump says National Football League owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem.More >>
Private schools, lawmakers and parents can't intervene in a lawsuit that challenges the use of public money in private schools.More >>
Private schools, lawmakers and parents can't intervene in a lawsuit that challenges the use of public money in private schools.More >>
Ohio Senate Democrats say Republican legislative leaders are stymieing bipartisan congressional redistricting talks with "strong-arm tactics." Republicans reject the accusation.More >>
Ohio Senate Democrats say Republican legislative leaders are stymieing bipartisan congressional redistricting talks with "strong-arm tactics." Republicans reject the accusation.More >>
Next Week: relief from the heat will arrive on Wednesday along with a chance of rain.More >>
Next Week: relief from the heat will arrive on Wednesday along with a chance of rain.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
President Donald Trump says National Football League owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem.More >>
President Donald Trump says National Football League owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem.More >>
Private schools, lawmakers and parents can't intervene in a lawsuit that challenges the use of public money in private schools.More >>
Private schools, lawmakers and parents can't intervene in a lawsuit that challenges the use of public money in private schools.More >>
Ohio Senate Democrats say Republican legislative leaders are stymieing bipartisan congressional redistricting talks with "strong-arm tactics." Republicans reject the accusation.More >>
Ohio Senate Democrats say Republican legislative leaders are stymieing bipartisan congressional redistricting talks with "strong-arm tactics." Republicans reject the accusation.More >>
Week 5 FINALSMore >>
Week 5 FINALSMore >>
It's hard to miss in downtown Toledo.
The algae is thick on the Maumee River even sticking to boats and rocks.More >>
It's hard to miss in downtown Toledo.
The algae is thick on the Maumee River even sticking to boats and rocks.More >>