Rogers
Head Coach: Shane Kokensparger
2016 Record: 3-7
Stadium Address: 222 McTigue Dr, Toledo, OH. 43615
2017 Results
Rogers 0 vs. Clay 41
Rogers 8 vs. Delta 27
Rogers 6 @ Swanton 49
Rogers 0 @ Sandusky 56
Rogers 20 @ Lima Central Catholic 49
Rogers 6 vs. Scott 28
Rogers vs. Bowsher
Rogers @ Woodward
Rogers @ Start
Rogers vs. Waite
