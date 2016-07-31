Bowsher
Head Coach: Harold Strahm
2016 Record: 3-7
Stadium Address: 2200 Arlington Ave, Toledo, OH, 43614
2017 Results
Bowsher 8 @ Maumee 41
Bowsher 7 vs. Springfield 48
Bowsher 21 @ Northview 43
Bowsher 8 vs. Clyde 48
Bowsher 0 @ Sandusky 58
Bowsher vs. Woodward
Bowsher @ Rogers
Bowsher vs. Start
Bowsher @ Waiter
Bowsher @ Scott
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.