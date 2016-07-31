Bowsher - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Bowsher

Head Coach: Harold Strahm

2016 Record: 3-7

Stadium Address: 2200 Arlington Ave, Toledo, OH, 43614 

2017 Results

Bowsher 8 @ Maumee 41

Bowsher 7 vs. Springfield 48

Bowsher 21 @ Northview 43

Bowsher 8 vs. Clyde 48

Bowsher 0 @ Sandusky 58

Bowsher vs. Woodward

Bowsher @ Rogers

Bowsher vs. Start

Bowsher @ Waiter

Bowsher @ Scott

