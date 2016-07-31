Toledo Christian - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo Christian

Toledo Christian

Head Coach: Craig Willis

2016 Record: 1-9

Stadium Address: 2303 Brookford Dr, Toledo, OH, 43614 

2017 Results

Toledo Christian 27 vs. Elgin 60

Toledo Christian 14 vs. Woodmore 19

Toledo Christian 7 @ Elmwood 62

Toledo Christian 0 @ Gibsonburg 66

Toledo Christian 27 @ Montpelier 49

Toledo Christian @ Hilltop

Toledo Christian vs. Edon

Toledo Christian @ Crestline

Toledo Christian @ Ottawa Hills

Toledo Christian @ Danbury

Powered by Frankly