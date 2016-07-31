Tiffin Calvert
Head Coach: Todd Fox
2016 Record: 7-4
Stadium Address: 152 Madison Street Tiffin, OH, 44883
2017 Results
Calvert 21 @ Hopewell-Loudon 12
Calvert 6 @ Pandora-Gilboa 20
Calvert 7 vs. St. Paul 23
Calvert 0 vs. Oak Harbor 10
Calvert 34 @ Gibsonburg 28
Calvert @ Fremont St. Joseph
Calvert vs. Lakota
Calvert vs. St. Mary
Calvert vs. Margaretta
Calvert @ Willard
