Tiffin Calvert - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Tiffin Calvert

Tiffin Calvert

Head Coach: Todd Fox

2016 Record: 7-4

Stadium Address: 152 Madison Street Tiffin, OH, 44883 

2017 Results

Calvert 21 @ Hopewell-Loudon 12

Calvert 6 @ Pandora-Gilboa 20

Calvert 7 vs. St. Paul 23

Calvert 0 vs. Oak Harbor 10

Calvert 34 @ Gibsonburg 28

Calvert @ Fremont St. Joseph

Calvert vs. Lakota

Calvert vs. St. Mary

Calvert vs. Margaretta

Calvert @ Willard

Powered by Frankly