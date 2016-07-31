Northwood
Head Coach: Ken James
2016 Record: 6-4
Stadium Address: 700 Lemoyne Rd, Northwood, OH.
2017 Results
Northwood 34 @ Woodmore 7
Northwood 13 vs. Lake 35
Northwood 36 @ Rossford 61
Northwood 41 vs. Edon 28
Northwood 14 @ Ottawa Hills 41
Northwood vs. Gibsonburg
Northwood @ Danbury
Northwood vs. Cardinal Stritch
Northwood vs. Horizon Sciece Academy
Northwood vs. Montpelier
