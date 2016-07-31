Gibsonburg - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Gibsonburg

Gibsonburg

Head Coach: Steve Reser

2016 Record: 8-3

Stadium Address: 740 S Main St, Gibsonburg, OH, 43431 

2017 Results

Gibsonburg 41 @ Elmwood 0

Gibsonburg 18 vs. Lakota 18

Gibsonburg 33 @ Fremont St. Joseph 2

Gibsonburg 66 vs. Toledo Christian 0

Gibsonburg 28 vs. Calvert 34

Gibsonburg @ Northwood

Gibsonburg @ Montpelier

Gibsonburg vs. Danbury

Gibsonburg @ Cardinal Stritch

Gibsonburg vs. Hilltop

