Danbury - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Danbury

Danbury

Head Coach: Gary Hedden

2016 Record: 7-4

Stadium Address: 9451 E Harbor Rd, Lakeside Marblehead, OH, 43440 

2017 Results

Danbury 39 vs. Vanlue 19

Danbury 0 @ South Central 42

Danbury 63 @ Hardin Northern 32

Danbury 20 vs. Ottawa Hills 28

Danbury @ Cardinal Stritch

Danbury 0 vs. Lakota 52

Danbury vs. Northwood

Danbury @ Gibsonburg

Danbury @ Hilltop

Danbury vs. Toledo Christian

Powered by Frankly