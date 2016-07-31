Cardinal Stritch - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Cardinal Stritch

Head Coach: Craig Meinzer

2016 Record: 1-9

Stadium Address: 3225 Pickle Rd, Oregon, OH, 43616 

2017 Results

Cardinal Stritch 18 @ Fremont St. Joseph 50

Cardinal Stritch 6 @ Western Reserve Academy 33

Cardinal Stritch 13 @ Fostoria 53

Cardinal Stritch 15 vs. Hilltop 35

Cardinal Stritch 48 vs. Danbury 38

Cardinal Stritch 22 @ Edon 69

Cardinal Stritch vs. Colonel Crawford

Cardinal Stritch @ Northwood

Cardinal Stritch vs. Gibsonburg

Cardinal Stritch @ Ottawa Hills

