Cardinal Stritch
Head Coach: Craig Meinzer
2016 Record: 1-9
Stadium Address: 3225 Pickle Rd, Oregon, OH, 43616
2017 Results
Cardinal Stritch 18 @ Fremont St. Joseph 50
Cardinal Stritch 6 @ Western Reserve Academy 33
Cardinal Stritch 13 @ Fostoria 53
Cardinal Stritch 15 vs. Hilltop 35
Cardinal Stritch 48 vs. Danbury 38
Cardinal Stritch 22 @ Edon 69
Cardinal Stritch vs. Colonel Crawford
Cardinal Stritch @ Northwood
Cardinal Stritch vs. Gibsonburg
Cardinal Stritch @ Ottawa Hills
