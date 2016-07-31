Lakota
Head Coach: Michael Lento
2016 Record: 2-8
Stadium Address: 5200 Co Rd 13, Kansas, OH, 44841
2017 Results
Lakota 12 @ Lake 49
Lakota 17 @ Gibsonburg 18
Lakota 63 vs. Ridgemont 7
Lakota 63 vs. Ridgedale 6
Lakota 28 vs. St. Mary Central Catholic 7
Lakota @ Danbury
Lakota @ Calvert
Lakota vs. Willard
Lakota @ Fremont St. Joseph
Lakota vs. Margaretta
