Fire rips through east Toledo home overnight

A family is homeless after an overnight fire in east Toledo.

It happened in the 3000 block of Valentine around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

A witness tells WTOL he saw the flames and kicked in the door to make sure no one was in the home.

Investigators say the family was not home at the time of the fire.

It is unclear what started the fire. Right now the cause is under investigation.

