Driver rushed to hospital after flipping car in central Toledo

A driver was rushed to the hospital after flipping their car in central Toledo.

It happened on Pinewood near Dorr Street.

The car flipped three times before landing on its hood.

Police say they suspect the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

The driver was taken to the hospital where they suffered minor injuries.

The driver was ticketed for failure to control their car.

