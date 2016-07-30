North Toledo street issued boil water advisory

The City of Toledo’s Department of Public Utilities is advising residents of Champlain St. from Bush to Mulberry to boil water used for consumption.

According to the advisory, the city is making repairs to the water distribution system in the area and when the water is turned back on it must be tested by water treatment chemists which could take several days.

The advisory expires on August 3 at 5 p.m. unless a further notification is issued.

The city is recommending that water be boiled for at least three minutes and then cooled before using it to drink, make ice, brush teeth, wash dishes or before using it in food preparation.

If you have questions about the advisory, you are asked to call 419-936-2020.

