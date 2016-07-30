Ottawa Hills HS grad qualifies for U.S. Amateur Championship

In just a little over two weeks, Ottawa Hills graduate Ben Silverman will be making his way to Michigan to play in the U.S. Amateur Championship, a tournament invitation he says is a testament to the hard work he’s been putting in the course, and another step in the right direction for his career.

“I feel really good about my game right now, it was a huge accomplishment. I’m really excited. A lot of my teammates qualified, so it’s going to be a good time," he said.

Silverman says this was his fourth year trying to qualify, and after 36 holes, shooting a 70 and 71, at Southfield’s Plum Hollow golf course, his score of one over par (+1) was good enough to earn him a spot.

“I’m excited. It’s going to be fun. And it’s an honor to qualify for it," Silverman said.

It’s an accomplishment the Duke junior says speaks to his growth at the collegiate level.

"I had a lot of success in high school, but right when I got to college it was a whole new world, a lot of great players, I had some struggles," he said. "It’s been a grind, and I’ve been through a lot, and fought hard and practiced a lot and my game’s finally where I want it to be, so I’m excited and I just want to keep moving in the right direction."

While he says the ideal goal would be to make it out of the 312 golfer pool and into the field of 64 for match play, his main goal as he trains in the days ahead is to just keep focusing on putting his best effort forward.

"I’m just trying to enjoy each day and enjoy the moment, but you know, just working hard up until then, and try to play my best," he said.

The U.S. Am kicks off at Oakland Hills in Michigan on August 15.

