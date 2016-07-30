Body of missing Fulton County man found in nature preserve - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Body of missing Fulton County man found in nature preserve

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Daryl Lee Jones (Source: Facebook) Daryl Lee Jones (Source: Facebook)
FULTON COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

The Defiance Police Department says the body of a man missing since July 24 was found at the Goll Woods Nature Preserve in Fulton County on Saturday.

According to a Facebook post by the Fulton County Sheriff, 56 year-old Daryl Lee Jones was last seen on July 23.

Police say, Mr. Jones’ wallet and car were found on a road in Goll Woods.

The Fulton County Coroner’s Office says there were no signs of foul play in the death.

