Needle exchange program coming to Lucas County

It's happening across the country, and right here in Lucas County; the use of intravenous drugs like heroin.

But a syringe access program is in the works to try and reverse the trend.

"They're going to inject drugs, whether you give them clean syringes or not. The idea is to give them good, clean, sharp needles so they don't damage their veins,” said Jerry Kerr, HIV prevention coordinator at the Toledo Lucas County Health Department.

Kerr says along with the one for one exchange of needles, they will offer medical care, HIV and Hepatitis C testing, drug education, and most importantly, a push to get users in to treatment every time they do a swap.

"In the last couple of years 150, 160 opiate related overdose deaths in a year. About 70 percent of those deaths are injection drug users. A really good way to lower that number, is get to know injection drug users,” said Kerr.

Kerr says most programs like this have a good track record of getting people in to treatment and helping to stop the spread of diseases.

The statistics are a big part of what led the county to put this program in motion.

"The program will start with two locations. One here in east Toledo at the Talbot Center, and another in central Toledo,” said Kerr.

Funding for the program is still being worked out.

Kerr says the program will hopefully start in the next few months.

This area is one of the last areas in the state to start this type of program.

