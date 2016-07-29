Silent Memorial Ride for Sierah Joughin pauses at UT campus

Participants in the Silent Memorial Bike Ride for Sierah Joughin were led by a University of Toledo Police patrol car.(Source: WTOL)

It was a silent way to remember the life of Sierah Joughin.

Fifty bicyclists took a five-mile ride in her honor through west Toledo beginning at Wersell's Bike and Ski Shop.

"And to be out there on a nice sunny afternoon riding your bike, a young girl, abducted and murdered, that's terrible" says Jill Wersell.

Cindy Luck is stunned by Sierah's slaying.

When she was eight years old, someone tried to abduct her while she was riding her bike on a dirt road in the country.

"And the guy ran me off the road into the ditch and I got away and got home in time for my mother to call police. But of course there was nothing they could do," she said.

People from the Metamora area where Sierah lived joined the ride. They say it's eerie riding on the road now where she disappeared.

"People are sometimes riding on the road, but definitely less.Sometimes think about what happened," said one rider, Colin Smith.

The riders crossed the University of Toledo campus slowly, coming to a stop near the bike trail's three horses.

Sierah was a human resources student here.

Among those pausing and praying was Taryn Downing, who has organized a benefit auction this weekend for the Joughin family in Lyons. She says the community is still reeling from Sierah's death.

"It's important for us to slow down and breath and kind of find a way to accept this and move forward," she said.

Donations for the Joughin family are also being accepted at Wersell's Bike and Ski Shop.

