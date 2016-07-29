Students remember special teacher by holding blood drive

Students, teachers and community members came together on Friday to honor the memory of a former Springfield teacher.

The Jim Schall Memorial Blood Drive was held at the Springfield High School field house.

The blood drive was a completely student-led effort.

"Mr. Schall made a difference. Even though he physically is not here, his legacy lives on. He was very involved in service, he did so much to show the students, so when he lost his life the only way they could think to give back was to serve,” said Kristina White with Springfield Local Schools.

The American Red Cross is currently in a blood emergency.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.