Would-be burglars smash car into west Toledo store

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The CashSmart on North Reynolds Road was the scene of an apparent smash and grab attempt on Thursday evening.

Police say just before 7 p.m. somebody rammed their car into the front door.

Police believe they were trying to take the ATM machine.

As of Friday afternoon, the scene was mostly cleaned up and the door had a board on it.

CashSmart provides consumer loans, check cashing and Western Union services.

