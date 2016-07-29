Lucas Co. courthouse deputies make strapping on bulletproof vests part of daily routine

Courthouse deputies will now wear bulletproof vests in the courtroom and not just when working security at door (Source: WTOL)

There are big changes happening when it comes to security at the Lucas County Courthouse.

Courthouse deputies, the men and woman who make sure you remain safe when you visit the courthouse, are now wearing an extra layer of protection.

It comes in the form of bulletproof vests.

In the past, only security at the door would wear Kevlar on a daily basis.

Deputies in the courtroom would only put on a vest on for a high profile case.

But in light of recent events, including the courthouse shooting in Michigan that killed two bailiffs, vests will now be worn at all times.

"I can tell you, it has been a policy for several years for courthouse security to wear their vests, but we have taken the steps recently to make sure the policy is being followed as a result of the shooting in Michigan,” said Don Colby.

When asked, deputies at the courthouse said they don't mind being asked to wear their vests at all times, and are glad to have the added protection.

