Family's food truck damaged in drive-by shooting

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

With the paint job nearly complete, repairs to the mechanics and improvements inside, the Righteous Burrito was ready to go (Source: WTOL)

Bullet holes from drive-by shooting in the front of the Righteous Burrito food truck (Source: WTOL)

Bullets sprayed during a drive-by shooting on Berry Street in East Toledo on Thursday morning caused thousands of dollars of damage to a family business.

People in the neighborhood say they hear gunshots often, but these hit too close to home.

James Meajher and his family received the food truck through a grant program in Indiana and brought it to Toledo to be closer to family.

"This was a fresh start this was my livelihood,” said Meajher.

With the paint job nearly complete, repairs to the mechanics and improvements inside, the Righteous Burrito was ready to go.

"The last couple of years I have sunk all my money into this and we were just about to open August First and this goes and happens,” said Meajher.

At least 6 bullets pierced the front of the truck, including one that hit the motor, causing $10 thousand worth of damage.

Unfortunately, the Righteous Burrito had a lapse in insurance since Meajher just brought the business to Toledo.

"I’m never going, we will strive on to make this happen. The Righteous Burrito will happen here in Toledo," said Meajher.

Police say the person responsible for the shooting will face a felony if caught because they damaged a business.

If you have any information you are asked to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

