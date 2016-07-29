Family's food truck damaged in drive-by shooting - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Family's food truck damaged in drive-by shooting

By Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Bullet holes from drive-by shooting in the front of the Righteous Burrito food truck (Source: WTOL) Bullet holes from drive-by shooting in the front of the Righteous Burrito food truck (Source: WTOL)
With the paint job nearly complete, repairs to the mechanics and improvements inside, the Righteous Burrito was ready to go (Source: WTOL) With the paint job nearly complete, repairs to the mechanics and improvements inside, the Righteous Burrito was ready to go (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Bullets sprayed during a drive-by shooting on Berry Street in East Toledo on Thursday morning caused thousands of dollars of damage to a family business.

People in the neighborhood say they hear gunshots often, but these hit too close to home.

James Meajher and his family received the food truck through a grant program in Indiana and brought it to Toledo to be closer to family.

"This was a fresh start this was my livelihood,” said Meajher.

With the paint job nearly complete, repairs to the mechanics and improvements inside, the Righteous Burrito was ready to go.

"The last couple of years I have sunk all my money into this and we were just about to open August First and this goes and happens,” said Meajher.

At least 6 bullets pierced the front of the truck, including one that hit the motor, causing $10 thousand worth of damage.

Unfortunately, the Righteous Burrito had a lapse in insurance since Meajher just brought the business to Toledo.

"I’m never going, we will strive on to make this happen.  The Righteous Burrito will happen here in Toledo," said Meajher.

Police say the person responsible for the shooting will face a felony if caught because they damaged a business.

If you have any information you are asked to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

