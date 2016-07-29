2 Tigers players rehabbing; start for Mud Hens, wait to rejoin

It's a big night down at Fifth Third Field as two big name players in the Mud Hens lineup for the Friday, July 29 game against Gwinnett.

Jordan Zimmerman is getting his second rehab start on the mound and J. D. Martinez is back in the lineup for Toledo. Both are getting closer to going back to Detroit.

Martinez spent time working on his swing in the batting cage before the game and says his focus is just getting back in a rhythm.

"Just trying to go out there and get my timing back really. I haven't faced live pitching in almost six weeks," he said. "So just being on the field, and being playing ball again, and just getting back into a rhythm again, you know. It's different when you're rehabbing to when you're playing. You kind of don't move the same, you react more distinctively when you're playing the game. So I'm just testing it out, making sure my arm is good to go."

Martinez batted second in the Mud Hens lineup, and Zimmerman took the hill.

"For it's just a matter of getting his innings in," said Mud Hens Manager Lloyd McClendon before the game. "He threw the ball pretty decent last time out. I'm sure we want to expand on that, get his pitch count up, get the innings up this time. And if everything goes well, it could very well be his last start, but I'm not sure."

In his second rehab start on the mound for the Mud Hens, Jordan Zimmermann's focus was to up his pitch count, and he did.

The Tigers pitcher threw 78 pitches, 48 of those strikes, in four innings of work. He had one strikeout and allowed six hits and two runs.

Zimmermann says after this performance, he's ready to head back to Detroit.

"I threw more pitches and I wish it would've gone a little better, and I could've maybe got five or six innings in, but the main thing is, I got 75-80 pitches in, whatever it was, and made it out of the start healthy," he said. "It's just a matter of me getting back out there and, you know, getting more reps. The main thing: I'm healthy, and hopefully in five days I'll have a Detroit uniform on. And hopefully we come back and they keep playing great and, you know, we get into the playoffs."



Zimmermann will be heading back to Detroit tonight, Friday, July 29, where he'll wait to hear whether he'll be rejoining the Tigers.

