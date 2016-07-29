Fostoria family displaced by fire

A fire in Fostoria has left a home uninhabitable and a family searching for a place to stay.

It happened Thursday night around 8:15 in the 500 block of Miller Avenue.

A family of nine is trying to recover what they can.

According to Fostoria Fire Department, the fire may have started behind a dryer in the laundry room. Only two members of the family were home at the time, both of them children.

The fire damaged half the home, while smoke inundated the remainder.

The family was offered assistance by the Hancock County Red Cross.

Today they were sifting through their personal items, seeing what was salvageable. But they are thankful no one was hurt.

"Luckily it didn't start in the middle of the night because where the fire was, I don't know if in my Mom and Dad's room, the door would've been blocked by fire," said Jordan Frankforther, the oldest of the siblings. "The rest of us might've been able to get out."

