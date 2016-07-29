Ohio farmers try to beat the heat, keep crops alive

This summer has not been kind to some farmers in Ohio - 34 percent of the state is experiencing moderate drought.

"Last summer, we had 23 inches of rain by this time. This year, we've had two and a half. So, a lot more of the time during the day has been spent irrigating the crops," said Jill Bench, Bench's Greenhouse.

Bench's Greenhouse is located on W. State Route 105 in Elmore, Ohio.

In Elmore some people use wells and others pump water from the Portage River.

Rain was in the forecast Friday, but Don Bench said, at this point, it's just a matter of keeping the crops alive.

"Right now I'm watering probably 24 hours a day in both wells that we have, trying to keep up with getting the crop watered," he said.

"If you want to raise vegetable crops like this it's something you deal with."



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.