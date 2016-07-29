Findlay to launch financial transparency website

Since 2014, State Treasurer Josh Mandel has been pushing for more transparency in local government spending with his online checkbook program. But one Northwest Ohio city is taking it a step further.

In a few weeks, the City of Findlay will be rolling out a brand new website that is acting as a pilot program for full public financial transparency from top to bottom.

The new website is being developed by Tyler Systems, who made the city's financial software, and will showcase a full database of all the city's finances on an easy to navigate layout.

"So the community is going to have revenues, they're going to have expenses. They're going to be able to look at projects, they're going to be able to breakdown the full financial picture of the City of Findlay." said Findlay Auditor Jim Staschiak II.

Along with anyone being able to log on and look up data, users will also be able to download that data as spreadsheets and PDF files.

And because the city's database is more robust then what the state's online checkbook requires, the city will be able to simply use their websites data with a few clicks.

"We will export the data that Treasurer Mandel's site is requesting for the State checkbook site, dump that into a spreadsheet and pass it on," said Staschiak. "And it's pre-vetted, so we won't have to review them by hand anymore."

The website is intended to save people looking for the public information a drive to city hall and it also will alleviate the workload within the auditor's office as well.

"So, it's going to save us a tremendous amount of time and a tremendous amount of dollars in terms of my resources and my people here, in terms of getting this done. So, we're very excited about that as well." said Staschiak.

Once activated in mid August, the website url will be ww.findlayohiofinances.com.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.















