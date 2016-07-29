Toledo man confesses to home invasion, held in Lucas County Jail - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo man confesses to home invasion, held in Lucas County Jail on other charges

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, MI (WTOL) -

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is seeking a warrant with the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office after a home invasion that happened in Bedford Township. 

A homeowner on Bernard Street said a jewelry box was stolen from the master bedroom Wednesday and that his two teenage daughters were asleep in the home at the time. 

According to a press release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Marshals located a 31-year-old Toledo man wanted for several charges occurring in the Toledo area on July 29. 

Evidence from the scene, the suspect and his car was collected by deputies and detectives. 

The suspect confessed to his involvement in the home invasion in Bedford Township during an interview at Lucas County Jail, where he is currently being held for his Toledo charges. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Jeff Hooper at 734-224-7316.

