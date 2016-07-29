Toledo hate crime victim: 'I would never have imagined... in broad daylight'

Adrian Williams was the victim of a hate crime in front of his store on Lagrange St. in Toledo. (Source: WTOL)

Charles Butler and Robert Paschalis face federal charges after police say they beat a stranger on the street because of his race. (Source: Toledo Police Department)

Two Toledo men face federal charges for beating a black stranger they saw on Lagrange Street.

According to the FBI, Charles Butler, 33, and Robert Paschalis, 25, drove past Adrian Williams on May 18 while he was unloading his truck. The men turned back around, got out of their truck and started attacking Williams while yelling racial slurs.

"They pulled up right here in the middle of the street and called me the N-word," Williams said.

Butler apparently grabbed a broom from Williams truck and hit him with it repeatedly. The beating continued until two off-duty police officers spotted the men.

Williams' eye socket was fractured in the attack. He also suffered damage to his right eye.

"I blacked out on my feet," he said. "I would have never imagined in my wildest dreams that I would get attacked in the broad daylight, at 12 o' clock, in front of my store. I've never seen these guys in my life."

In the days following the incident, Butler posted that the attack was “in the name of the White Race” stating "I'm a warrior and fight till the death... All in the name of the white race."

On Friday, both men were charged with a federal hate crime.

Toledo police chief George Kral says law enforcement will not tolerate crimes potentially rooted in hate, based on race.

"Whenever a crime is motivated simply because of a victim's race, it makes the crime all the worse," Kral said.

Kral also released a statement saying:

“The Toledo Police Department is committed to protecting all citizens from those who chose to prey on them. Whenever a crime is motivated simply because of the victim’s race it makes the crime all the worse. I commend the United States Attorney’s Office for the charging of this person as they see fit. I want to let the citizens of Toledo know that we will work tirelessly to protect their interest at the local, state and federal level.”

Federal documents state Charles Butler is "a self-identified white supremacist."

“These individuals engaged in a violent assault against another person based on his race and now will be held accountable,” said Stephen D. Anthony of the FBI’s Cleveland Division in a press release. “The FBI will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to ensure hate crimes are thoroughly investigated and prosecuted to the greatest extent of the law.”

The case is being investigated by the FBI Cleveland Division’s Toledo Resident Agency, the Toledo Police Department and the Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office.

"I thought that Toledo has... you know, like I said, I was born and raised here," Williams said. "I never had that or have imagined that something like this would happen, let alone to me."

