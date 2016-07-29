1 dead in Fulton County after single-vehicle crash, fire

A single-vehicle crash killed one person Friday morning in Fulton County, Ohio.

According to the Highway Patrol, the vehicle caught fire after hitting a highway sign and a tree.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. on State Route 64, north of County Road S.

A 1998 Chevrolet Silverado was headed southbound on SR 64 when it traveled off the left side of the roadway, hitting the sign and tree.

Police identify the man as 20-year-old Timothy Siefert of Swanton.

It is also unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved or if the driver was wearing a seat belt.

The investigation is ongoing.

