Two face charges, another on the run after Toledo burglary

Left: Theodore Bey III, 22 - Right: Lavante Nelson, 21 (Source: Lucas County Jail) Left: Theodore Bey III, 22 - Right: Lavante Nelson, 21 (Source: Lucas County Jail)
TOLEDO, OH

Two man face charges and another is still on the run after a Toledo burglary.

Police responded to 3710 Shelbourne Avenue around 3:40 a.m. Friday and found two people inside the home.

When they tried to leave, they were confronted by the officers.

Police say an unknown man pointed a gun at an officer’s face before escaping.

One of the men, Theodore Bey III, 22, was caught and now faces multiple charges including aggravated burglary.

An extensive search was conducted for the second person inside the home, but no one was found.

Another man, Lavante Nelson, 21, was also arrested in the crime. He faces a charge of obstructing justice.

No one was home at the time of the burglary.  

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the other man involved should call police. 

