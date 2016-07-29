Two face charges, another on the run after Toledo burglary

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Two man face charges and another is still on the run after a Toledo burglary.

Police responded to 3710 Shelbourne Avenue around 3:40 a.m. Friday and found two people inside the home.

When they tried to leave, they were confronted by the officers.

Police say an unknown man pointed a gun at an officer’s face before escaping.

One of the men, Theodore Bey III, 22, was caught and now faces multiple charges including aggravated burglary.

An extensive search was conducted for the second person inside the home, but no one was found.

Another man, Lavante Nelson, 21, was also arrested in the crime. He faces a charge of obstructing justice.

No one was home at the time of the burglary.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the other man involved should call police.

