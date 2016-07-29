Man accused of raping young child cleared of all charges

A Port Clinton man accused of raping of a young child has been cleared of all charges.

According to the Sandusky Register, 32-year-old Christopher Shortridge was charged with six counts of rape, six counts of sexual battery and three counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles back in April, after the victim reported the allegations to a school guidance counselor.

On Friday, Shortridge was cleared of all charges after the prosecution was unable to provide evidence proofing him guilty without a reasonable doubt.

Shortridge remained behind bars for the last few months on a $500,000 bond. He is now back home with his family.

