Sandusky police close intersection of Pierce and Central for ammonia leak

The Sandusky Police Department closed the intersection of Pierce Street and Central Avenue for a short time Friday due to an ammonia leak.

Police said a tank was leaking ammonia at a nearby industrial site on the 900 block of Pierce Street. There are no nearby residents and no injuries were reported.

The intersection has since reopened.

