ProMedica opens new Cancer Center, offering patients treatment closer to home

Patients fighting cancer now have a new place to go for treatment.

ProMedica Bay Park Hospital has opened up a new Cancer and Infusion Services center, allowing patients in the community to get care closer to home.

Barbara Pierce ended her five months of chemo therapy back in May and is now on a maintenance program. All of her treatments were given at Flower Hospital, meaning she's had to travel across town from Northwood.

"We were traveling up to 25 miles a day to get to Flower Hospital for my treatments. The chemo was not everyday, but it was for an extended period of time," said Pierce.

The traveling was tough on Pierce. But now, thanks to ProMedica's new Cancer and Infusion Service center, treatment is a little closer to home.

"Being so close to home provides that support, family can come back and forth and check on them if they need something in the middle of their treatment, it's not so far," said Dr. Mohammad Mobayed, ProMedica.

Right now, the new practice is serving several patients and is in the process of ramping up. There are currently six rooms that are spacious enough for family members to visit.

Even though Pierce did not receive treatment at Bay Park, she says she's excited for the future patients that will.

"It's going to be so much closer for them, so they can have their treatment here and be home in a shorter period of time," said Pierce.

