Seneca County Drug Task Force arrests man, takes away children in drug bust

(Source: Seneca County Drug Task Force METRICH Enforcement Unit) (Source: Seneca County Drug Task Force METRICH Enforcement Unit)
SENECA COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

The Seneca County Drug Task force arrested a man on a drug-related search and also removed children from his home. 

This happened on Wednesday, July 28. 

A report of an alleged drug trafficker led authorities to the residence of Jeremy Murphy, 28, in the Village of Bettsville.

When they arrived, the task force along with local law enforcement, uncovered heroin, prescription pills, money, criminal tools and drug paraphernalia.

Five children were also in the apartment at the time of the search. The children were removed and placed in children services custody "for the deplorable condition that the apartment was found in."

Murphy was arrested and charged with Child Endangerment, Possession of Heroin, Trafficking Heroin, Possession of Criminal Tools and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The charges are pending on the conclusion of the investigation.

Seneca County's Drug Task Force encourages citizens to continue reporting suspicious activity at their local agencies.

Sheriff Bill Eckelberry of Seneca County said they will continue to fight the drug epidemic.

"Our entire county is being affected by an increase in drugs, including the rural areas of the county. Area Law Enforcement, along with the Task Force resources, are able to track these dealers down and address the issues that they bring into our county. We are continuing our efforts to send the message to the drug dealers that we have zero tolerance for the poison that they try to distribute in this county!" 

Citizens can also call the Seneca County Drug Task Force - METRICH Enforcement Unit Crime Hotline at 1-877-446-DRUG.

