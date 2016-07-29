10th annual Jehovah's Witness Convention brings business to Downtown Toledo

It seems like every weekend in the summer there's always some type of rally or convention going on in Downtown Toledo. This weekend about 6,000 people will gather for the 10th annual Jehovah's Witness Convention at the Seagate Centre - an event that should bring quite a bit of business to local hotels and businesses.

"All of the hotels around the area will be full of individuals from our organization. They're going to visit the restaurants, they're going to take in a Mud Hens game. Some of them even come on Thursday and they'll stay over until Monday, so they can experience the museums and all of the great things the city has to offer," said Mike Smith, convention spokesperson.

The relationship built between the city and the convention over the past 10 years has allowed thousands from all over Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana to experience our city.

"It is centrally located and people that come from these other areas, they love coming to Toledo. But it's the cooperation between the city, the officials, and the hotels that makes Toledo a good fit for us," said Smith.

And these reoccurring guests will have even more to see this time around.

"If you're staying right here downtown in a hotel, you're going to go explore. 'Oh that wasn't here last year, lets see what this is about.' So, the friends love it because it is convenient. It's not a huge metropolis that you have to get on taxi's or trains or anything... it's comfortable!" said Smith.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.