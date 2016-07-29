Man accused of holding 13-year-old captive pleads not guilty to third charge of child endangerment

A man accused of holding a 13-year-old captive in the basement of his north Toledo home pleaded not guilty to yet another charged filed against him.

Timothy Ciboro and his son Esten are already facing two counts each of child endangerment and two counts of kidnapping. This after a 13-year-old found wondering around the Port Authority building back in May claimed she was held captive by them for more than a year.

On Thursday, Timothy pleaded not guilty to a third charge of child endangerment. A judge also dismissed a competency hearing, per the request of Timothy's new attorney.

A pretrial hearing for Timothy will be held Sept. 1.

The Ciboros are scheduled to be tried together beginning Sept. 26.

Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest in the case.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.