Possible Noise Alert: 180th Fighter Wing to test response capability

You may hear some loud noises from the sky Friday! Fighter jets from the 180th Fighter Wing are conducting a test of their Aerospace Control Alert system.

If you see fighter jets in the air, don't be alarmed! The test will be conducted between 7:30 and 10 a.m.

Those living in and around Toledo, Sandusky and Hillsdale may hear and see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a Track of Interest (TOI). A TOI is an aircraft that has been identified as a potential threat.

These types of exercises are conducted on a routine basis as part of North American Aerospace Defense Command’s Operation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.