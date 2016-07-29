Trump's running mate Gov. Pence speaks in Novi, Michigan

While Thursday was a big night for the Democratic presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton, her opponent's running mate was in our area pushing his message.

Indiana Governor Mike Pence spoke in Novi, Michigan, just outside of Detroit Thursday. Donald Trump's running mate touched on a number of topics, including why they believe Clinton is not fit to be President and why the Trump, Pence ticket will be able to bring jobs back to our area.

"You know, they tell us this economy is the best we can do. But in Michigan and my home state of Indiana, we all know it's nowhere near the best we can do, it's just the best they can do, and that's why we're going to elect Donald Trump the next president of the us and get the economy moving again," said Pence.

The crowd gave Gov. Pence a warm welcome in Novi. He spoke before a crowd of hundreds and those who attended wanted to learn more about Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's running mate.

One of those people was Jan Wahl.

"I thought it was absolutely fantastic," said Wahl. "It supported further the entire Trump movement that is taking over this entire country."

Others, like Natalie Brown, wanted to hear Pence talk about upholding the constitution and the importance of supreme court justices - important issues for her ahead of Election Day.

"He did a really good job," said Brown. He's a very articulate speaker, and I liked the fact that he stuck to what the issues were. For me it's very important to have the right to uphold the constitution, and I also like the fact that he was talking about how we have a vacant supreme court position and that that's going to be big in this election because whoever is elected is going to be the person who's in charge of putting that person on the supreme court."

For others it was more about getting a sense of what Pence stood for and if his views aligned with Trump.

"For me it was just trying to get some perspective. I mean, I've heard Donald Trump talk before, but I think (Pence) is a good balance for the ticket and I think he'll be a good partner going into November," said Gieraha.

Finally, we talked to someone who said he was looking for a message of strength from Pence.

"I think he conveyed a really great message of strength and action, and I think that's what the country needs. I would say that's probably what attracts me to Donald Trump as well," said Mike Schurman.

Gov. Pence will speak in Lima, Ohio Friday night.

