DNC: Energized after the convention, where to go from here

Ohio delegates are definitely leaving the Democratic National Convention energized after an action packed four days. But how do you bottle that and use it to make an impact heading into November?

WTOL 11's Emilie Voss spent time with Ohio delegation all week, and asked some of the Ohio delegates as the 2016 convention comes to a close what are they taking home with them?

"I'm going to take a little drama, a lot of energy and unity," said Tim Burga, the President of the Ohio AFL-CIO.

When met on the convention floor, he told WTOL the work for everyone in the Wells Fargo Arena is really just beginning.

"We've got to take the message out of this convention and go to the doors, get on the phones, go out to work sites and talk to our friends and neighbors about electing Hillary Clinton to move the economy forward. That's going to actually help the working people," he said.

For some, like Ohio State student Spencer Dirrig, this week was a first. Dirrig is not only at his first convention, but will be voting this fall in his first presidential election.

And then there are the veterans like 93-year-old Ruby Gilliam. This was her 8th convention.

"I'm going to take home a United Democratic Party," she said.

Unity has been a issue this week for some Bernie Sanders supporters still struggling to get behind Hillary. But with each day, it seems wounds are mending.

"Since I was a Bernie delegate, you know, we're disappointed he didn't make it. But we're planning to use the energy on the progressive causes that he pushed and we hope that we can use that to keep Hillary's campaign going forward on the progressive issues that Bernie fought so hard for," said Kathy Catazaro-Perry, the first female Mayor of Massillon.

The significance of this historic night is not lost on her.

"We're trying to blaze the trail for all the girls and the women behind us, so it is easier, so women are more accepted and included in politics," she said.

