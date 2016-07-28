Hillary Clinton supporters gather for viewing party in Toledo

They can't be in Philadelphia, but they can be part of the celebration.

Toledo supporters of Hillary Clinton gathered Thursday night at the Attic on Adams Street to watch her acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention. And she told them how she plans to empower Americans to lead better lives.

Secretary Clinton promises to create more job opportunity and more good jobs with rising wages.

"She's good for the people," said Benny Dudek. "I'm a strong Democrat. I used to be a union organizer so I'm one-sided."

Secretary Clinton says every generation of Americans has come together to make our country freer, fairer and stronger. None of us can do it alone.

"I love that she's for the people - LGBTs to pro-women - wants to help all of us achieve our dreams. She's working for students, everybody," says Amanda Morgan.

More than anything else, folks at the Attic say this is a night of history. They're sharing it together because of someone who says 'America is once again at a moment of reckoning because of powerful forces threatening to pull it apart.'

"A major party has nominated a woman to be President of the United States for the first time it's ever happened" says Doug Johnson.

Joyce Peters agrees.

"First of all its history being made. And it's something we have to continue, what President Obama started. We just can't go backwards and we can't trust a con man," she said.

Hillary Clinton's message to the folks at the Attic and the rest of the country: it's time to work together so you can rise together.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.