MAC Media Preview: UT head coach says 'take it one week at a time'

The Bowling Green Falcons are the trendy pick to win the MAC East and get to play at Ford Field for a fourth straight year. On the other side of the MAC, the Toledo Rockets were picked to finish second behind Western Michigan.

The Rockets, over the last few years, have been so close to getting to this game, but have never gotten over that hurdle. They have used that as motivation.

"It's been eating at us since the last time we played in the Glass Bowl," says Toledo Running Back Kareem Hunt. "I don't even remember the date, but it's been killing us. We've been taking care of business in the off season during winter workouts and summer workouts. We're definitely trying not to come up short this year and that's our expectation to bring home a MAC championship."

"It eats at us every day," says Toledo Defensive Back DeJuan Rogers. "The coaches, the players, I think the whole community of Toledo. It's been a long time and it's overdue. We're ready to buckle up and just chase this MAC Championship. That's the ultimate goal."

"We start camp up next week. We've got a lot of hard work to go," says Head Coach Jason Candle. "We've got a great opponent in front of us in Week One in Arkansas State. A nine-win team and a conference champion. So, we can't really look much farther than that and take it one week at a time and see where it gets us."

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.