ODOT accepting public input on widening I-75 in Findlay

A traffic alert is issued down in Hancock County, as the I-75 corridor will be choked with orange barrels in a few months.

One of the few stretches of I-75 that isn't currently mired with construction is running through Findlay.



But, that will all change come spring and ODOT is looking for some public input before those orange barrels invade.



The $145-million project is part of the state's comprehensive plan to widen I-75 from Lima through Toledo.



The construction will add a third lane on the Interstate, which will either take over the grassy median or expand outward onto the existing shoulder.



The five miles of reconstruction will be from County Road 99 to a mile south of the I-75 route 68 interchange.



The I-75 bridge over the Blanchard River and the Harrison Street overpass will be replaced.



Because of the National Environmental Policy Act, ODOT must allow anyone from the public to comment on the project.



To comment, you can contact Nate Tessler with ODOT District 1 at 419-999-6886 or email nate.tessler@dot.state.oh.us.

