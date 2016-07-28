Myles' Pizza not closing despite social media rumors

A recent rumor made the rounds on social media earlier this week that Myles' Pizza Pub on Wooster Street in Bowling Green was closing. The owner says that is just not true.

Myles' Pizza Pub has a been serving up slices for 39 years and over the decades, has gained notoriety.

"The pizza is just loaded with cheese, it pretty much falls apart," said Christian Voyler, restaurant regular since 2011.

"Everyone says you've gotta grab a Myles' pizza," said first-time diner, Tom Schaefer.

But suddenly, over the last couple of days, social media became filled with Facebook and Twitter posts of people heartbroken at the news of the pub's closing.

"My boss told me this morning that it was closing and we had a delivery here. So, we were just like, well I guess we're gonna stop." said Voyler.

Chip Myles has been running the pub since it opened and says he's not ready to retire. So, he put the building, not the restaurant, up for sale.

"But, it's been for sale for a year and a half... two years," said Myles. "It just got out that it was for sale, and that started the rumor, I think."

Chip says the restaurant will definitely be open as/is for at least another year.

But the future of the pizza pub isn't set in stone. That will depend on who the next building owner will be.

Even though it was false, the online outcry did have some positive impact.

"In one sense I was overwhelmed and the other sense I thought, 'Wow, I didn't realize people felt this way about Myles' Pizza!' I had no idea," said Myles. "You know, you have your people who always tell you how much they like it, but I had no idea the volume was what it was."

