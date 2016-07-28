MAC Media Preview: BGSU's head coach says bar set high

Certainly there are high expectations for both Bowling Green and Toledo here at MAC Media Day. But ultimately, what matters is playing on the field

at the end of the year in that MAC title game. It's something that the Falcons have done three straight years, and according to the MAC writers, they're going to be back there once again.



"The bar has been held high," says Bowling Green Head Coach Mike Jinks. "Rightfully so, and we're excited about that. I've always preferred to be

the hunted than the hunter to be honest with you. It means that you've got some talent more so than anybody else around you and you're playing the game the right way."

"For the past couple of years we've been fortunate enough to make it that far," says Bowling Green Quarterback James Knapke. "I think it helps us

knowing that every game we're going to get everyone's best shot. That allows us to go in there and know that there's no freebies. But, at the same time, we also feel like people are thinking this might be a down year for us. I think that's a good combination to have. That underdog feeling, but also knowing what it takes to get to that championship level. I think that will be a good combination for us."

"We're humbled and honored that they picked us first," says Linebacker Austin Valdez. "Having that target on our back is something that we're used

to now. That high standard of being on top, we have to withstand that. We're just excited for the season, and we're ready for every opponent that we play."

Certainly there will be hurdles along the way. Bowling Green replacing a ton of offense, plus a first-year head coach. It will take a lot, but the

Falcons are the preseason pick to win the MAC East and return here for a fourth straight year.

