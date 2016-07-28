Two boxing careers almost end with one punch

Friday’s Fight Night started like any other for boxer Tommy Bagnasco.

“Pretty standard fight night. I got there early, set my stuff down, got warmed up,” Bagnasco said.

The 34-year-old Michigan boxer and MMA fighter stepped in the ring to face off against Toledo’s Roy Barringer.

But just under two minutes into the first round, two careers almost ended with one punch.

“I remember seeing a big white light,” Bagnasco said.

“His career could’ve ended. My career would’ve ended. I would’ve never boxed again,” Barringer said.

As Bagnasco started seizing and going into cardiac arrest, medics emerged from the crowd to do CPR until the ambulance arrived.

“Then I remember hearing two women talking, asking how old my daughter was, and I had to tell them she was only 2 months old and I didn’t want to die yet,” Bagnasco said.

Toledo Hospital doctors and nurses worked to revive Bagnasco.

“I remember waking up as they were pulling the tubes out and I was breathing on my own,” he said.

That’s also when Bagnasco found out it wasn’t the punch which caused his collapse. It was a heart condition he didn’t know he had, but one the doctor says he’s probably had for years.

It’s called cardiomyopathy, and on Tuesday, July 26, Bagnasco had surgery to put a defibrillator in.

“I don’t know, I just always thought my cardio was bad. I was just like 'hey it’s a fight game, you gotta push through it.' And yeah, here we are. I pushed all the way through to this side. It’s not the right side to be on,” he said.

But for Barringer, it was a sigh of relief.

“You train really hard to hurt people. But you don’t want to be known as the boxer who killed the guy,” Barringer said.

Immediately following the last fight of the night, Barringer wasn’t celebrating the win. Instead, his coach and another boxer went to the hospital, a visit they’ve now made a routine.

“It wasn’t a victory until I talked to him, basically. The victory is he made it through,” Barringer said.

For Bagnasco, he can’t thank them enough.

“I want to thank his corner,” he said. “If they wouldn’t have been there, I wouldn’t be here.”

Bagnasco says he tried college, the Marine Corps and working, but nothing made him feel complete the way training, fighting and boxing did. So now his next challenge is figuring out what to do now that his career is over.

“Put me in a ring, I feel at home, but it’s kind of hard dealing with 'I’ll never be there again,'" he said.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.