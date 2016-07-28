Ohio delegates: Buckeye State determines presidency

The saying goes, 'As goes Ohio, so goes the nation.'

Ohio is a well-known battleground state and it is already clear it will be crucial to the outcome of the general election.

Donald Trump, Republican nominee, was recently in Toledo as day 3 of the Democratic National Convention was happening in Philadelphia.

Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine will be heading to the Buckeye State for a bus tour right after the DNC wraps up Thursday.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown, who was vetted for Hillary Clinton's VP, says Ohio will vote for the Democratic nominee this year and that she will be the next President of the United States.

"Ohio is the state that generally elects the president. Only twice since the beginning of the Republican Party, since Lincoln, has the winner of Ohio not won the presidency. In 1960, President Kennedy lost Ohio. In 1944 President Roosevelt lost Ohio. I assume the winner this year is going be elected president. I have great confidence it'll be Hillary Clinton," Brown said.

Rhine Mclin, Vice Chair of the Democratic Party says you've got to win all over the state if you're going to take it all.

"It will be truly a battleground. You can't win Ohio with just urban cities and you can't win Ohio with just rural areas. So you have to have a ground game," she said.

Spencer Dirrig, Ohio State University student and Ohio Democratic delegate, says Ohioans know the weight of their vote each election.

"It is going to be absolutely crucial. Anyone who lives in Ohio knows. You don't see constant political commercials for nothing," Dirrig said. "Ohio is going to be the bellweather state as it always is. So it's so important that we get out there and we vote."



The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

