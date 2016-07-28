U.S. Coast Guard: Life jackets are crucial when kayaking, canoeing

In the last 30 days, the U.S. Coast Guard has been called out to help 27 people either kayaking or canoeing on the Great Lakes and neighboring rivers.

Four of those boaters died and three searches were suspended after the missing persons could not be found.

Paddle sports like kayaking and canoeing have become very popular, but Brad Belisle with U.S. Coast Guard says many people are taking off on rivers and lakes with little experience and putting themselves in potentially deadly situations.

"Usually what will happen is they flip over and will not be able to get back in their kayak. And then they become separated from it and they are not wearing their life jackets," said Belisle.

Metroparks of Toledo offers several paddle boat clinics and programs for all experience levels.

Ashley Smith, an instructor with Metroparks, agrees with the Coast Guard, saying a life jacket should be top priority in all water sports.

"Buy a life jacket that you like, that you don’t think looks dorky, that is comfortable; something that you are going to wear every time you go out on the water," said Smith.

Another safety measure to consider is downloading a free app offered by the Coast Guard that allows you to make a float plan of where you intend to paddle and at what time.

This plan can be e-mailed to family or friends so they can keep tabs on where you are.

The Coast Guard also offers a 4-hour training course they believe all people who enjoy paddle sports should take.

